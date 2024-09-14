ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair at Devanahalli receives good response

Published - September 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa interacting with people at a job fair in Devanahalli on Friday.

Close to 200 private companies, including Foxconn, Exide, Volvo, L&T, ABB India, and Triveni Turbine, participated in a job fair organised at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

Food and Civil Supplies and Bengaluru Rural district in-charge Minister K.H. Muniyappa inaugurated the fair and said it was organised to provide jobs to unemployed youth and to tackle poverty.

Over 23,000 eligible candidates from different parts of Karnataka registered online. The fair received a good response and nearly 15,000 candidates came for it, he said.

Many unemployed candidates have been facing financial difficulties as they took out educational loans and completed graduation and postgraduation studies, Mr. Muniyappa said.

Financial aid

The government has implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme for providing monthly financial aid of ₹3,000 for unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma candidates. But permanent employment would empower the youth and make them financially independent, he said.

National and global companies took part in the job fair and promised to provide jobs to suitable candidates in their firms. “This is the right platform for unemployed graduates and skilled persons to find jobs as per their qualification,” Mr. Muniyappa said.

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner N. Shivashankar said appointment letters were issued to 1,097 candidates on the spot and 3,500 candidates have been selected for the next round of interviews.

It was organised by the Skill Development and Livelihood Department with the participation of the private sector. 

