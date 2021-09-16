Jnanabharathi metro station to get two foot overbridges

A file photo of Jnanabharathi railway station on Mysuru road

Bengaluru

16 September 2021 23:47 IST

One will connect halt and metro stations, while the other will link platforms

After Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) commenced operations from Kengeri to Mysuru Road, there has been an increase in demand to integrate Namma Metro with other modes of public transport.

Jnanabharathi metro station is one such station where integration of infrastructure will help commuters. It is just a few metres away from South Western Railways’ halt station. While BMRCL plans to build a foot overbridge (FoB) to connect the two stations, SWR has started work on a FoB to connect the platforms at the halt station.

At present, three pairs of trains stop at the halt station: two pairs of Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU trains and one pair of Bengaluru-Chamarajanagar passenger trains.

Chief PRO of SWR Aneesh Hegde said work on the FoB to connect the platforms has begun and will be completed by March 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹2.02 crore. This will come as a huge relief to passengers. Every day hundreds of people including garment workers put their lives at risk and walk on the busy track to reach Mysuru Road. In the absence of an FoB, train passengers from Mandya, Ramanagaram and other areas also walk on the tracks to cross platforms.

“The construction of the FoB at Jnanabharathi is a long-pending demand. After providing basic amenities, to increase footfall, the SWR should also give stoppage for some of the express trains at the halt station,” said Abhishek R., a railway enthusiast.

When it’s ready, passengers who want to use Namma Metro services will be able to use the FoB that will connect the halt and nearby metro station. “The FoB will be built connecting the railway station with the concourse of the metro station. The design has been finalised. It may take six to seven months to complete the work,” said BMRCL Chief PRO B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan.

The BMRCL is building a second FoB at Kengeri TTMC station on the extended Purple Line.