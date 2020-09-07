Jnana Soudha inaugurated

07 September 2020 22:18 IST

It was constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore at Moodalapalya

Several programmes and projects envisaged for the development of the city are in the pipeline, and work on these will be taken up shortly, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa after inaugurating ‘Jnana Soudha’, which houses a bronze statue of Shivakumara Swamiji, a competitive examination study centre, an e-library, badminton court, gym and yoga centre, constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore, at Moodalapalya on Monday. The funds had been sanctioned under the CM’s Nagarothana Scheme.

Later, he inaugurated the renovated boulevard named after former MLA B.N. Vijayakumar in Jayanagar 4th Block.

Link road, bridge inauguration

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike would be held in time and a committee had already been constituted by the government in this regard.

Inaugurating the Bommanahalli-BTM Layout link road and bridge on Monday, he said work had been completed on one part of the road and the remainder would be completed soon. He said the link road had been constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore.