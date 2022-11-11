Jio launches 5G network in Bengaluru city

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jio has extended its 5G network Jio True5G, to Bengaluru to help the city realise the true potential of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Bangaloreans, said the company in a statement.

Jio users would be able to experience network speed in 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps seamlessly, thanks to 5G. It offered a standalone and advanced 5G architecture and network with zero dependencies on the 4G network, Reliance Jio Infocomm claimed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Jio users in the city would be invited to a welcome offer of 5G, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, as per the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app