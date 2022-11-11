Jio launches 5G network in Bengaluru city

Jio has extended its 5G network Jio True5G, to Bengaluru to help the city realise the true potential of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Bangaloreans, said the company in a statement.

Jio users would be able to experience network speed in 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps seamlessly, thanks to 5G. It offered a standalone and advanced 5G architecture and network with zero dependencies on the 4G network, Reliance Jio Infocomm claimed.

Jio users in the city would be invited to a welcome offer of 5G, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, as per the company.