ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Digital Fibre Pvt. Ltd. booked for damaging road

February 02, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hanumanthnagar police have registered an FIR against Jio Digital Fibre Pvt. Ltd., for damaging a road.

Vidya B.R., Assistant Executive Engineer, South division, BBMP in her complaint said she was on rounds when she noticed that a part of Mountjoy Road was dug up to lay OFC cables and closed over night.

Further verification revealed that the company had not obtained any permission from the BBMP, which is a gross violation. Ms. Vidya cited the Government Order stating that the company in question should not only get the damaged road repaired but also pay a fine of ₹25 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US