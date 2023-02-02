Jio Digital Fibre Pvt. Ltd. booked for damaging road

February 02, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hanumanthnagar police have registered an FIR against Jio Digital Fibre Pvt. Ltd., for damaging a road.

Vidya B.R., Assistant Executive Engineer, South division, BBMP in her complaint said she was on rounds when she noticed that a part of Mountjoy Road was dug up to lay OFC cables and closed over night.

Further verification revealed that the company had not obtained any permission from the BBMP, which is a gross violation. Ms. Vidya cited the Government Order stating that the company in question should not only get the damaged road repaired but also pay a fine of ₹25 lakh.