JICA extends ₹3,717 crore loan for developing Metro Phase 2 in Bengaluru

The 80 km rail network for Phase 2, covers Line R6, Phase 2A, and Phase 2B.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed an agreement with the Government of India, to provide Japanese (ODA) loan amounting to Japanese Yen 52,036 million(approximately ₹3,717 crore) for the development of Phase 2 of ‘R6, 2A and 2B’ of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)in Bengaluru.

In March 2006, the first Japanese ODA loan agreement was signed by JICA for BMRCL Phase 1.

Phase1 has an operational rail network of 42.3 km (East-West line: 18.1 km; North-South line: 24.2 km) with 41 stations.

The ridership under Phase 1 is expected to increase from 0.45 million in 2020 to 4.0 million when Phase 2 begins to operate, a JICA statement said on March 26.

The 80 km rail network (funded by JICA) for Phase 2, covers Line R6 (Nagawara-Gottigere, 22.0 km), Phase 2A (Silk Board-K.R. Puram, 20.0 km) and Phase 2B (K.R. Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Terminal, 38 km).

The cumulative loan amount provided by JICA for metro projects in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, exceeds 1.3 trillion Japanese Yen (₹87,000 crore approximately), the company said.