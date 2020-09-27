Jewellery store robbery: 3 held

Bengaluru

27 September 2020 01:07 IST

The police have cracked the September 20 robbery at a jewellery store at Jalahalli and arrested three men, one of whom had been caught robbing another jeweller but was out on bail.

On September 20, two men entered the jewellery store posing as customers and asked for a gold chain one of them had ordered a month ago. They later brandished a pistol, threatened the shopkeeper and made away with 3.45 kg of gold ornaments, over 700 grams of silver articles, and ₹3.96 lakh in cash.

The police recovered CCTV camera footage of the incident as well as of August 20 when the accused had placed the order. “We used the footage to develop photographs of the suspects and compared them with photographs of known offenders in jewellery shop robberies. One of the photos of a gang member matched that of an accused in an old case,” said a police officer.

Fingerprints collected from the crime scene also matched those of an accused in the old case, Gopa Ram, 28, of Rajasthan. He was earlier working at a jewellery store in Yelahanka and had helped another gang rob it in 2016. He was arrested in the case but had secured bail.

Interrogation of the accused in the 2016 case led the police to Gopa Ram. He had returned to Rajasthan briefly after being released on bail, but returned to the city in 2018 and since then had been working as a food delivery partner. He had delivered food to the Jalahalli jewellery store several times in the last few months, observed when the owner used to be alone at the shop and decided to loot it with two of his associates, Jitendra Mali, 31, and Veer Rao, 32, both hailing from Rajasthan and working in the city.

The police have recovered 1.75 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹90 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh in cash from them along with an air gun that they had used to threaten the owner.