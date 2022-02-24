Jewellery store burgled in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 24, 2022 00:09 IST

Unidentified burglars broke into a jewellery shop in Ashwath Nagar, Hennur, early on Wednesday morning and made off with 1.3 kg of gold articles. According to the police, the accused drilled a hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop and ransacked the premises.

“Though there was a CCTV camera installed in the shop, it had not been working for a few days due to technical snags,” a police officer said .

Police suspect that the accused did a recce of the shops for a few days before committing the robbery. “They left a drilling machine and an iron bar behind. The police are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the accused,” the police officer added.