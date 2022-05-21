Jewellery heist case cracked; gang of ten from Jharkhand arrested

Five kilos of gold valuables worth ₹2.5 crore were stolen on April 18

Five kilos of gold valuables worth ₹2.5 crore were stolen on April 18

The JP Nagar police cracked the Priyadarshini Jewelers burglary case wherein a gang drilled a hole into the shop to steal five kilos of gold valuables worth ₹2.5 crore on April 18.

Eight special teams had been formed to track down the accused, including a woman. The arrested have been identified as Adil Munarrul Haq, Sulaiman Sheikh, Azeezur Rahman, Ramesh Bista, Raju Bista, Saddam, Munrul Sheikh, Sharfuddin Sheikh, Saleem Sheikh and Sainoor Baby from Jharkhand.

The police recovered 1.1 kg of valuables worth ₹55 kg, while efforts are on to recover the rest, Harish Pandey, DCP, south division, said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said it was a well-planned and executed crime by the accused who had rented a second-floor house in an adjacent building just about a month ago. The jewellery store is on the ground floor of a three-storey building in JP Nagar. The first and second floors are used as family guesthouses and have separate entrances.

K. Rajudevadiga, 59, owner of the shop, told the police that the accused had drilled a hole in the wall of the second floor to gain entry into the shop and used gas cutter to break open the iron safe and take away the gold jewels worth ₹2.5 crore.

The police, based on the CCTV footage and the CDR, tracked down the accused to their hometown in Jharkhand and arrested them. The accused had disposed of a major part of the valuables, which would be recovered in due course, the police said.