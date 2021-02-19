Bengaluru

Jewellery designer held; valuables recovered

The Byadarahalli police have arrested a jewellery designer who allegedly burgled 3 kg of silver articles valued at ₹5 lakh from the shop he was employed at. The accused, Chethan, 26, a resident of Sugganahalli in Ramanagaram, had been hired by the jeweller, Dinesh, around two months ago.

“On February 4, when Dinesh and his family left the city to visit his ailing father, Chethan used this opportunity to steal silver articles worth ₹5 lakh,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint from the owner, the police tracked down Chethan and recovered the valuables.

