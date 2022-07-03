Jewellers protest in front of station over police investigation

A group of jewellers from Bommanahalli on Sunday gathered in front of the Tilak Nagar police station, against the detention of an employee of a jewellery shop in connection with a case related to the purchase of stolen property.

Inspector Shankaracharya, who led the investigation, went to Parameshwar Jewels in Bommanahalli to question the owner.

However, the police team had a heated argument with the staff and detained one of the staff members for questioning and brought to the station, sources said.

The news spread and a group of jewellers gathered in front of the station alleging police harassment and demanding his release.

The police later recorded the statement of Kesaram and released him after serving a notice to appear before the investigating officer.

The police said that the owner of the shop, Babulal, has earlier been arrested for purchasing a gold chain which had been robbed.

The police are also on the lookout for Babulal’s son Ravi who has also been accused in a stolen property case and is missing. However when the police went to the shop looking out for Ravi, Kesaram reportedly confronted and argued with the police, prompting them to detain him.