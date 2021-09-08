Jewellers allege harassment by police

Bengaluru

08 September 2021 01:53 IST

Members of the Karnataka Jewellers’ Association met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday alleging that owners of small jewellery shops were being harassed by the police.

In a petition to the Minister, they urged him to ensure that jewellers are not extorted and SOPs issued by the Home Department based on the High Court of Karnataka directions are followed during any investigation against jewellers.

