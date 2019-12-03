Jeweller who killed his wife and made it look like a road accident arrested

The airport traffic police have arrested a 27-year-old jeweller who allegedly killed his wife and made it look like she died in a road accident. The incident took place on November 17 on Nandi Hills road.

Sara Fathima, DCP, (traffic north division) said Tejpal Singh married the victim, Deepal Kanwar, 27, from Rajasthan, two-and-a-half years ago. However, the accused was allegedly unhappy and decided to murder his wife.

According to the police, he planned it meticulously and asked his friend to rent a car for him. After getting into the car, he took Deepal for a ride and the couple headed to Nandi Hills after dinner.

Around midnight, Tejpal stopped the car at an isolated place and asked his wife to get out of the car. “As soon as she got down, he revved the engine, and ran into her. She died on the spot. He then took a stone and used it to dent the car before calling the police control room,” said a senior police officer.

He told the police that on the way to Nandi Hills, Deepal got car sick and requested him to stop so she could get out. “He claimed that while she was getting down, a speeding car knocked her down and sped away before he could react,” said the police.

Initially, inspector Chandrashekhar thought it was a case of hit and run. But when he and his team examined Tejpal’s rented car, they realised that it was not a collision. Other evidences, such as the post-mortem report, did not corroborate Tejpal’s story.

“We took him into custody where he confessed that he killed his wife. He was handed over to the jurisdictional Devanahalli police for further investigations,” Sara Fathima said.