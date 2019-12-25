Jeweller booked for attempt to kill himself during police search

A jeweller allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a chemical alleging harassment by the Whitefield police who had come to question him for receiving stolen property. He has been booked for attempt to suicide and criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duties.

The accused Ravi Joshi, 35, is the owner of Kanayyalal Bherulal Joshi pawn brokers on Magadi Main Road. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Rajgopal G., head constable with Whitefield police who filed the complaint, sustained injuries on his hand when he tried to snatch a bottle of chemical from Ravi Joshi.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday around 4 p.m. when Rajgopal, along with PSI Nagappa and Gnanadeva accompanied by a few witnesses, went to Ravi Joshi's shop to recover gold related to a case.

The police had arrested Ajai, 21, who, along with his associate, had robbed a bag containing gold valuables and cash worth ₹2.5 lakh from a woman while she was at a shop to repair her necklace on Whitefield Main Road in February this year.

Ajai claimed to have sold a part of the gold to Ravi Joshi, following which the police went to serve a notice and question him.

In his statement, Rajgopal said that Ravi Joshi created a ruckus and refused to receive the notice. He tried to negotiate with the police with an offer of 20 grams of gold.

This led to a heated argument during which Ravi Joshi went to an adjacent room and returned with a bottle. When he started drinking the contents, Rajgopal snatched the bottle, after which Ravi Joshi picked up a glass jar containing a chemical, which he gulped. Rajgopal snatched the jar. In the melee, the chemical spilt on his hand and he sustained burns.

The police rushed Ravi Joshi to a nearby hospital.

Rajgopal said that while Ravi Joshi’s parents were present at the time of the incident, they did not stop their son from drinking the chemical.

Later, they arrived at the hospital accompanied by 10 men and demanded that Ravi Joshi be discharged immediately blaming the police for his condition.

The Magadi Road police have booked the parents too in the case.

The police are waiting for Ravi Joshi to recover.

Following a series of allegations of harassment by jewellers, the Director General and Inspector General of Police had issued guidelines making it mandatory for the police to video record the entire recovery process and strictly follow the guidelines.