JEE Main: City student scores 99.99 percentile

City-based student Shubhan scored 99.99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and some other engineering colleges. The result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday. Shubhan is a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Seshadripuram.

