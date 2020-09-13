JEE (Main): Bengaluru student scores 99.9 percentile

Shubhan R. from Sri Chaitanya E Techno School in Bengaluru scored 99.9 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results announced late on Friday night. He is the Karnataka topper.

The student, who also bagged the second rank in engineering stream in KCET, secured 98.4% in CBSE class 12.

Shubhan said he aspires to pursue a career in computer science and artificial intelligence.

The cut-off score to write the JEE Advanced is 90.37. The top 2.5 lakh students will be eligible to attempt JEE Advanced on September 27 for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology.