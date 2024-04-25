JEE 2024 (Main) Session-2: Three students from Karnataka achieve 100 percentile

April 25, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three students from Karnataka have achieved 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (JEE Main), Session-2 of paper 1.

Sanvi Jain, a student from The Deens Academy, Whitefield, Bengaluru; Sainavaneeth Mukund from Vagdevi Vilas School, Marathahalli, and Amogh Agrawal from Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, HSR Layout, have scored out-of-out marks in the JEE (Main) Session-2 and emerged as State toppers.

Amogh had achieved 100 percentile in JEE-2024 (Main), Session-1 for paper 1 and he was the only student from the State to achieve the feat. At present, he is preparing for JEE (Advanced) and hopes to get into IIT-Bombay.

Speaking to The Hindu, Amogh said, “I try to allot around 12 hours a day to studying and also take sufficient breaks.” He added that his key to scoring well is “just following my teachers” advice, the methods they teach us to apply for studying and to improve our scores, and putting in genuine efforts.”

Sanvi said, “In JEE (Main) Session-1, I had scored 99.99% marks. I am very proud that I am among the two girls who achieved 100 percentile among 56 candidates list. Hard work, consistency, and revising the syllabus continuously are the key to success.”

International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) silver medallist Sainavaneeth Mukund intends to join IIT-Bombay for computer science engineering. “I had scored 99.989 marks in JEE (Main) Session-1. Now I am preparing for JEE (Advanced) and I want to do research in computer science after my graduation,” he said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of JEE Main 2024, Session-2, for the entrance of professional courses like BE/B.Tech in premier technical institutions like Indian Institute Technologies.

This year, including two girls, a total of 56 candidates secured 100 percentile. Telangana has the highest number of top scorers — 15 students. Following this, seven students each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and five students from Rajasthan secured 100 percentile.

The JEE Main 2024 Session-2 for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by NTA from April 4 to 9. A total of 10,67,959 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 544 centres in 291 cities, including 21 cities outside India.