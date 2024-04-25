GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JEE 2024 (Main) Session-2: Three students from Karnataka achieve 100 percentile

April 25, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sanvi Jain

Sanvi Jain | Photo Credit:

Three students from Karnataka have achieved 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (JEE Main), Session-2 of paper 1.

Sanvi Jain, a student from The Deens Academy, Whitefield, Bengaluru; Sainavaneeth Mukund from Vagdevi Vilas School, Marathahalli, and Amogh Agrawal from Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, HSR Layout, have scored out-of-out marks in the JEE (Main) Session-2 and emerged as State toppers.

Amogh had achieved 100 percentile in JEE-2024 (Main), Session-1 for paper 1 and he was the only student from the State to achieve the feat. At present, he is preparing for JEE (Advanced) and hopes to get into IIT-Bombay.

Amogh Agrawal

Amogh Agrawal | Photo Credit:

Speaking to The Hindu, Amogh said, “I try to allot around 12 hours a day to studying and also take sufficient breaks.” He added that his key to scoring well is “just following my teachers” advice, the methods they teach us to apply for studying and to improve our scores, and putting in genuine efforts.”

Sanvi said, “In JEE (Main) Session-1, I had scored 99.99% marks. I am very proud that I am among the two girls who achieved 100 percentile among 56 candidates list. Hard work, consistency, and revising the syllabus continuously are the key to success.”

Sainavaneet Mukund

Sainavaneet Mukund | Photo Credit:

International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) silver medallist Sainavaneeth Mukund intends to join IIT-Bombay for computer science engineering. “I had scored 99.989 marks in JEE (Main) Session-1. Now I am preparing for JEE (Advanced) and I want to do research in computer science after my graduation,” he said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of JEE Main 2024, Session-2, for the entrance of professional courses like BE/B.Tech in premier technical institutions like Indian Institute Technologies.

This year, including two girls, a total of 56 candidates secured 100 percentile. Telangana has the highest number of top scorers — 15 students. Following this, seven students each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and five students from Rajasthan secured 100 percentile.

The JEE Main 2024 Session-2 for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by NTA from April 4 to 9. A total of 10,67,959 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 544 centres in 291 cities, including 21 cities outside India.

Related Topics

Bangalore / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.