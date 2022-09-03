JD(S) seeks CBI inquiry, alleges corruption in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 03, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA alleges money to the tune of ₹800 crore was looted in the name of the project. | Photo Credit: file photo

 Alleging corruption in the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project, the JD(S) has demanded a CBI inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Manjunath, Magadi MLA, said that on September 7, a team from the party, headed by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking action.

He alleged money to the tune of ₹800 crore was looted in the name of the project. He also alleged that the NHAI had meted out injustice to farmers, who had parted with their land for the project, by not giving fair compensation.

On the recent flooding on the under-construction expressway, Mr. Manjunath said that flawed design and lapses on the part of NHAI officials resulted in chaos and caused inconvenience to the public.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at BJP MP Prathap Simha, the MLA said that Mr. Simha is acting like a brand ambassador for the NHAI.  “The 119-km expressway lacks inter-junctions. We are ready to visit the roads and show the lapses on the part of the NHAI,” said the MLA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app