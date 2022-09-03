JD(S) seeks CBI inquiry, alleges corruption in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project

MLA alleges money to the tune of ₹800 crore was looted in the name of the project. | Photo Credit: file photo

Alleging corruption in the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project, the JD(S) has demanded a CBI inquiry.

A. Manjunath, Magadi MLA, said that on September 7, a team from the party, headed by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking action.

He alleged money to the tune of ₹800 crore was looted in the name of the project. He also alleged that the NHAI had meted out injustice to farmers, who had parted with their land for the project, by not giving fair compensation.

On the recent flooding on the under-construction expressway, Mr. Manjunath said that flawed design and lapses on the part of NHAI officials resulted in chaos and caused inconvenience to the public.

Taking a dig at BJP MP Prathap Simha, the MLA said that Mr. Simha is acting like a brand ambassador for the NHAI. “The 119-km expressway lacks inter-junctions. We are ready to visit the roads and show the lapses on the part of the NHAI,” said the MLA.