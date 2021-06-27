JD(S) puts off protest plans as Bengaluru police deny permission

Bengaluru

27 June 2021 23:36 IST

The Janata Dal (S), which had planned to stage a protest against price rise on Monday, has postponed its plans after the Bengaluru police denied the party permission on account of the pandemic.

Criticising the government for denying permission, JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy asked why this was done when the government gave permission for the Congress protest seeking to bring petroleum products under the GST regime. “We had decided to hold the protest following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Despite mentioning that in the letter to the police, permission has been denied. The government is muzzling the move to protest,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising