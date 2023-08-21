ADVERTISEMENT

Jayanagar celebrates its platinum jubilee
Premium

August 21, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanagar was once the southern end of the city, leading to a circle being named South End Circle

The Hindu Bureau

Jayanagar, which to this day oozes the charm of Old Bengaluru, celebrated its platinum jubilee on August 20. The layout, developed by the City Improvement Trust Board, the precursor to the Bangalore Development Authority, under the leadership of renowned engineer R. Madhavan, was inaugurated by then Governor General of India C. Rajagopalachari on August 20, 1948. Jayanagar was then the largest planned urban layout in Asia.

Jayanagar was once the southern end of the city, leading to a circle being named South End Circle. The city has grown leaps and bounds beyond Jayanagar, which is now regarded as part of the core city. However, with its wide tree-lined roads, Jayanagar continues to be one of the posh residential areas of the city, even as it has also turned into a shopping hub. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US