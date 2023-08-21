Jayanagar celebrates its platinum jubilee

August 21, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanagar, which to this day oozes the charm of Old Bengaluru, celebrated its platinum jubilee on August 20. The layout, developed by the City Improvement Trust Board, the precursor to the Bangalore Development Authority, under the leadership of renowned engineer R. Madhavan, was inaugurated by then Governor General of India C. Rajagopalachari on August 20, 1948. Jayanagar was then the largest planned urban layout in Asia.

Jayanagar was once the southern end of the city, leading to a circle being named South End Circle. The city has grown leaps and bounds beyond Jayanagar, which is now regarded as part of the core city. However, with its wide tree-lined roads, Jayanagar continues to be one of the posh residential areas of the city, even as it has also turned into a shopping hub.