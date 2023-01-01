Jayadeva’s satellite centre at K.C. General Hospital completes 100 angiograms in over two months

January 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 50-bed satellite centre of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) in K.C. General Hospital, inaugurated in October, has completed 100 angiograms. This apart, 32 angioplasties and stenting procedures have been done at the centre so far.

Doctors at the satellite centre, which has come as a boon to patients with cardiac emergencies requiring the golden hour treatment in Central Bengaluru, see over 75 patients in the out-patient department (OPD) here every day.

The compact cardiac centre, set up on an equip, operate, and manage (EOM) model, has 20 ICU beds and 30 general wards. Facilities such as ECHO, treadmill, ECG, and a cath lab are also available.

SJICSR Director C.N. Manjunath said a total of over 3,000 patients have been seen and 2,300 echocardiograms have been done here so far.

“While the load on the main Jayadeva institute is also increasing by the day, nearly 50 echocardiograms are being done daily at the satellite centre. Most importantly, this centre has come as a boon for cardiac evaluation of patients undergoing non-cardiac surgeries,” Dr. Manjunath said.

“Many patients from other departments in K.C. General Hospital undergoing non-cardiac surgeries, who otherwise were referred to the main Jayadeva or other cardiac facilities for an evaluation, are now seen and assessed at the centre itself. Besides, many cardiac follow-up patients are also seen here,” he said.

The DNB postgraduate residents in medicine and anesthesia of K.C. General Hospital are posted at the centre and are getting good cardiology exposure, Dr. Manjunath said.

Infosys hospital complex

With the inauguration of the 350-bed Infosys Foundation cardiac hospital complex on the premises of the main Jayadeva campus, the institute is now better equipped to accommodate the increasing daily caseload for cardiac emergencies and elective cardiac care.

Dr. Manjunath pointed out that the patient load at the Infosys complex is also increasing by the day. “Since its inauguration in November, 2021, 35,500 patients have been treated and 550 paediatric heart surgeries have been done at the Infosys complex. Besides, 3,226 cardiac procedures have been done here,” the doctor said.

Hubballi Jayadeva branch

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the Hubballi Jayadeva branch - that was announced in this year’s Budget - is likely to be laid on January 12.

“Although the plan was to construct a 350-bed hospital there, the actual bed strength will be 435 now as per the design. The estimated cost of the project is ₹250 crore and 9.36 acres of land have been handed over to us at Rayanala Hubballi-Dharwad sector. The proposed built-up area is about five lakh square feet,” Dr. Manjunath said.