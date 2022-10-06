Jayadeva satellite centre at K.C. General Hospital to be functional from today

Cardiac emergencies requiring the golden hour treatment in Central Bengaluru can now avail timely treatment at the State-run K.C. General Hospital. A 50-bed satellite centre of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), which was inaugurated on Thursday, will start functioning from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The compact cardiac centre, set up on an equip, operate, and manage (EOM) model, has 20 ICU beds and 30 general wards. Facilities such as ECHO, treadmill, ECG and a cath lab are also available.

SJICSR Director C.N. Manjunath said angiograms, angioplasties, and stenting procedures apart from master cardiac evaluation can be done at the centre.

Work on setting up the centre that was announced during former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure was delayed owing to COVID-19. The project was fast-tracked and completed within a year at a cost of ₹15 crore. While ₹8.7 crore has been given by the government, the remaining is through Jayadeva’s internal resources, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The required equipment and manpower (three cardiologists and supporting staff) has also been provided by Jayadeva. However, any cardiac emergencies that come after 5 p.m. will be shifted to the main Jayadeva institute as we cannot maintain two parallel emergency teams,” Dr. Manjunath explained.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who inaugurated the Jayadeva satellite centre and a 50-bed paediatric ICU that will be run by the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health on Thursday, said six regional command centres that will provide 24/7 support through telemedicine specialists to community health centres (CHCs) will be set up soon.

AB-ArK should cover high cost procedures

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, suggested that the government should also include complex procedures costing above ₹2 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) health scheme.

“Although the total coverage is up to ₹5 lakh per family, many complex life-saving procedures or implants that cost above ₹2 lakh are not covered. This makes it inevitable for BPL patients to pay out of their pockets for such procedures,” he asserted.

Yeshaswini to be re-launched on November 1

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Yeshaswini health insurance scheme for farmers will be re-launched on November 1. It was earlier proposed to be re-launched on October 2.

Initially launched in 2003, Yeshaswini was one of the largest self-funded healthcare schemes.