Jayadeva Satellite Centre at K.C. General Hospital completes 1,000 angiograms in less than a year

September 24, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 50-bed satellite centre of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) at K.C. General Hospital, inaugurated in October last year, has crossed a milestone by completing 1,005 angiograms as on Saturday, September 23.

Doctors at the satellite centre, which has come as a boon to patients with cardiac emergencies requiring the golden hour treatment in central Bengaluru, see over 100 patients in the outpatient department (OPD) here every day. As many as 250 angioplasties and stenting procedures apart from 18,000 echocardiograms (ECHOs) have been done at the centre so far.

SJICSR director C.N. Manjunath said a total of over 23,350 patients, including 1,300 in-patients, had been seen and 14,500 electrocardiograms (ECGs) done here so far.

“While the load on the main Jayadeva institute is also increasing, nearly 80 ECHOs, 70 ECGs, and over six angiograms and angioplasties are being done daily at the satellite centre. Importantly, many patients from other departments in K.C. General Hospital undergoing non-cardiac surgeries, who otherwise were referred to the main Jayadeva or other cardiac facilities for an evaluation, are now seen and assessed at the centre itself,” he said.

Infosys hospital complex

With the inauguration of the 350-bed Infosys Foundation cardiac hospital complex on the premises of the main Jayadeva campus, the institute is now better equipped to accommodate the increasing daily caseload for cardiac emergencies and elective cardiac care.

Dr. Manjunath pointed out that the patient load at the Infosys complex was also increasing by the day. “Since its inauguration in November 2021, over one lakh patients have been treated and 1,250 open heart surgeries and 5,200 paediatric procedures have been done at the Infosys complex. Besides, 29,627 ECGs and 44,266 ECHOs have been done here,” the doctor said.

Parliamentary panel’s appreciation

Recently, 14 members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, who visited the main Jayadeva institute to study the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme, were impressed by the quality of services provided to patients at the 1,000-bed facility.

“The delegation, led by Bhubaneshwar Kalita, could not believe that the institute is a government facility because of the hygiene, infrastructure, patient-friendly atmosphere and involvement of charitable organisations to help those who cannot afford treatment. The team has said that their report will include a recommendation that the Jayadeva model should be emulated in public hospitals across the country,” Dr. Manjunath said.

