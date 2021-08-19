BengaluruBENGALURU 19 August 2021 11:35 IST
Jayadeva Institute gets medical equipment worth ₹15 lakh
They were donated on August 18
Adamas Builders Pvt. Ltd., a Mapletree India Group company, in association with Round Table India and Lady Circle India, Bengaluru, donated medical equipment worth ₹15 lakh to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru on August 18.
The equipment received include 3 ECG machines, 2 Defibrillators, 5 ICCU monitors.
