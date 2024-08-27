GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jayadeva Hospital will function 24 hours of the day, says CM

He asks the director of the institute to make all necessary preparations for the hospital to be functional throughout the day

Published - August 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the government will provide the necessary staff and funds for the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to function 24 hours a day.

While speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of several new amenities at K.C. General Hospital in Gandhinagar constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah dialled the director of the institute from the stage and asked him to make all the necessary preparations for the hospital to be functional throughout the day (24 hours).

Advocating for hygiene in government hospitals, the Chief Minister said, “Ministers and politicians, including myself, do not go to government hospitals. We are also at fault here but we continue to provide necessary funding to ensure that the quality and hygiene in government hospitals are on a par with that of private hospitals. It is possible to provide it only if the hospital management performs its duties honestly and transparently.”

He also said the government funds would prove meaningful if the standard of quality and hygiene in all government hospitals were similar to what is found in Jayadeva Hospital.

The government is also planning to open trauma centres near accident zones. “The golden hour is very important to save the lives of those injured (in accidents), and hence, we have planned to open these centres,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for several new amenities, including a mother-child hospital, lecture hall, mortuary, novel kitchen, laundry building and solid medical waste unit on the premises of K.C. General Hospital. During the ceremony, Mr. Siddaramiah also instructed Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to finish the construction work soon. “I have sanctioned funds for all the requests submitted by the Health Minister. I will only inaugurate the new hospital buildings, too,” he said.

