Jayadeva gets a COVID-19 lab for its patients

Cardiac patients with respiratory, SARI and ILI symptoms coming to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences will now get tested for COVID-19 at the institute itself.

The institute now has an ICMR-approved COVID-19 lab set up in association with BNM Charities. The lab has started functioning from June 8. Institute Director C.N. Manjunath told The Hindu that Narayan R. Maanay and Ashok Maanay from BNM charities have donated ₹16.70 lakh towards equipment and accessories required for the lab.

“As cardiac patients can also have respiratory symptoms and highly vulnerable to COVID-19, there is a need to test them before taking up any surgery. We have also found that COVID-19 mortality is high in cardiac patients,” he said.

