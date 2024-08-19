Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to organise various events on National Space Day 

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), to celebrate the first National Space Day on August 23, is organising various events and competitions on its premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

A painting and ‘pick and speak’ competition for students of classes 7 to 10, a jigsaw puzzle activity for students of classes 4 to 6 and walk-in quiz for anyone above the age of 12.

For painting competition, jigsaw puzzle activity, and ‘pick and speak’, teachers should send the names of students wishing to participate through Google form. Individuals can also register. However, names coming through schools will be given first preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The walk-in quiz is open to the public and no registration is required.

There will also be public lectures on ‘Moon-a tool for Physical lessons’ by Dr. B.S. Shylaja and ‘The exciting journey of Chandrayaan-3’ by Dr. B.R. Guruprasad. The registration link for the competition is https://forms.gle/io2vwsCeqt2KNyd88. All registrations will be confirmed through mail on August 21.

All participants must assemble at JNP at 9.45 a.m. on August 23 for the inauguration ceremony. Prizes will be announced in the valedictory function in the evening.

National Space Day is organised to celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram lander in the South Polar region of the Moon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.