Jarkiholi cites ill health, skips appearance before SIT

Bengaluru

02 April 2021 22:42 IST

Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had been issued a summons by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to appear before them for questioning on Friday, did not report to the police, citing ill health. The SIT has now issued another summons to him to appear on Tuesday.

As demands for his arrest grows louder, Mr. Jarkiholi has not been seen in public since the victim in the alleged sex CD case made a statement before a judicial magistrate and the SIT, detailing the alleged abuse. Though the investigation team questioned him four times in the past, this was the first time he was summoned after the victim made her statement.

His counsel Shyam Sundar said “there was no fear of arrest” and that his client was very much in his constituency Gokak, Belagavi. “He is not seen in public since he is unwell and will appear before the SIT in a few days,” he told media persons.

According to sources, Mr. Jarkiholi, fearing arrest, is reportedly weighing his options as to whether he should approach a court seeking anticipatory bail in the sexual abuse case. Meanwhile, the SIT is also seeking legal opinion on the possible arrest of the former Minister in the case, sources said.

When asked why Mr. Jarkiholi had not been not arrested yet, Praveen Sood, DG&IGP, Karnataka police, told the media that the SIT was formed to ensure an independent probe and it was not right to either interfere or criticise the investigation at such an early stage. He added that an arrest was the prerogative of the investigating officer. “We are not protecting anyone and a thorough investigation is being carried out as per all norms and guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the woman was questioned by SIT for several hours on Friday. Though she has already recorded her statement before the SIT, she was questioned following medical examination and mahazar of the alleged scene of crime carried out over the last two days.