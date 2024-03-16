ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese investors to pump in ₹1,000 crore to open new Sakra hospital at Banaswadi in Bengaluru

March 16, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

 The MNC hospital group plans to add 1,000 beds in the coming years

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Yuichi Nagano, managing director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru; Tatsuro Fuse, executive director, SECOM Co. Ltd. and chairman, SECOM Medical System Co. Ltd., Japan; Hiroshi Yonenaga, division CEO Senior Executive Officer, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan; Naoya Matsumi, deputy managing director, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru; and Lovekesh Phasu, group chief operating officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, at a media conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Japanese firms Toyota Tsusho & Secom is set to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up another multi-super speciality hospital in India. The investors’ second healthcare project, Sakra World Hospital, a 500-bed facility will come up at Banaswadi, northeast part of the city.

Sakra World Hospital based at Marathahalli, set up 10 years ago, is India’s first 100% FDI multi-super specialty hospital, through a collaboration between healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho, according to a company spokesperson.

“The new facility is the extension of our commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities,” said Mr. Tatsuro Fuse, while announcing the new project at a media conference here on Saturday. The new unit will offer range of specialties and super-specialties, including advanced oncology treatments and cutting-edge rehabilitation programmes, he added.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the new facility is on 6,00,000-sq. ft area, said Yuichi Nagano, managing director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Lovekesh Phasu, group chief operating officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, said medical research, education, continued learning, and innovation were integral to Sakra.

