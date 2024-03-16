Japanese investors to pump in ₹1,000 crore to open new Sakra hospital at Banaswadi in Bengaluru

March 16, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Japanese firms Toyota Tsusho & Secom is set to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up another multi-super speciality hospital in India. The investors’ second healthcare project, Sakra World Hospital, a 500-bed facility will come up at Banaswadi, northeast part of the city.

Sakra World Hospital based at Marathahalli, set up 10 years ago, is India’s first 100% FDI multi-super specialty hospital, through a collaboration between healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho, according to a company spokesperson.

“The new facility is the extension of our commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities,” said Mr. Tatsuro Fuse, while announcing the new project at a media conference here on Saturday. The new unit will offer range of specialties and super-specialties, including advanced oncology treatments and cutting-edge rehabilitation programmes, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the new facility is on 6,00,000-sq. ft area, said Yuichi Nagano, managing director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Lovekesh Phasu, group chief operating officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, said medical research, education, continued learning, and innovation were integral to Sakra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.