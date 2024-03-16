GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japanese investors to pump in ₹1,000 crore to open new Sakra hospital at Banaswadi in Bengaluru

 The MNC hospital group plans to add 1,000 beds in the coming years

March 16, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) Yuichi Nagano, managing director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru; Tatsuro Fuse, executive director, SECOM Co. Ltd. and chairman, SECOM Medical System Co. Ltd., Japan; Hiroshi Yonenaga, division CEO Senior Executive Officer, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan; Naoya Matsumi, deputy managing director, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru; and Lovekesh Phasu, group chief operating officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, at a media conference on Saturday.

(From left) Yuichi Nagano, managing director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru; Tatsuro Fuse, executive director, SECOM Co. Ltd. and chairman, SECOM Medical System Co. Ltd., Japan; Hiroshi Yonenaga, division CEO Senior Executive Officer, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan; Naoya Matsumi, deputy managing director, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru; and Lovekesh Phasu, group chief operating officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, at a media conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Japanese firms Toyota Tsusho & Secom is set to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up another multi-super speciality hospital in India. The investors’ second healthcare project, Sakra World Hospital, a 500-bed facility will come up at Banaswadi, northeast part of the city.

Sakra World Hospital based at Marathahalli, set up 10 years ago, is India’s first 100% FDI multi-super specialty hospital, through a collaboration between healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho, according to a company spokesperson.

“The new facility is the extension of our commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities,” said Mr. Tatsuro Fuse, while announcing the new project at a media conference here on Saturday. The new unit will offer range of specialties and super-specialties, including advanced oncology treatments and cutting-edge rehabilitation programmes, he added.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the new facility is on 6,00,000-sq. ft area, said Yuichi Nagano, managing director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Lovekesh Phasu, group chief operating officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, said medical research, education, continued learning, and innovation were integral to Sakra.

Related Topics

Bangalore / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.