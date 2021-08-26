Japanese honour for Narasimha Karanth

P.N. Karanth

Bengaluru

26 August 2021 14:08 IST

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan has conferred the Foreign Minister’s Commendation on P. Narasimha Karanth, honorary secretary, Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka.

Mr. Karanth is one of the founding members of the chamber in Karnataka. He has actively participated in planning, devising and implementation of Indo-Japan business exchange events as well as Indo-Japan cultural exchange events organised by the chamber, said a release from the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru.

This commendation is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru.