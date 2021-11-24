Japanese delegation visits Bangalore City University

BENGALURU

A delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a body of the Japanese Government, led by Ikeda Mutsuko, visited the Bengaluru City University (BCU) recently to discuss and explore awareness for cooperation for the promotion of Japanese language teaching programme in the Centre for Global Languages at BCU.

The delegation met the Vice Chancellor of Bengaluru City University, Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, the Registrar, Shridhar, and the Registrar Evaluation, Prof. Ramesh, and discussed the various formalities involved in getting a native teacher to teach Japanese at the Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru City University, in the near future.

Prof. Gandhi emphasized the need for students to become global citizens and be globally employed by learning foreign languages as languages play a vital role on global connections in terms of culture, economy, trade and commerce as well as in diplomatic relations.

He also highlighted the need for a more robust sociocultural movement between India and Japan while using Japanese as a unifying force. He also hoped that the entire process of a Japanese volunteer, teaching at the Centre for Global Languages would materialize at the earliest.

Dr. Jyothi Venkatesh, the Chairperson of Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru City University, through her online discussion reiterated the need for such academic partnerships, and also expressed the hope that many such academic proposals which are on the anvil with many European academic institutions will fructify in early 2022.