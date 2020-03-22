Janata Curfew: Good response in Bengaluru as citizens prefer to stay inside

The Janata Curfew received good response in Bengaluru on March 22, with shops and other commercial establishments voluntarily downing their shutters. As citizens preferred to stay at home, most thoroughfares across the city, including the Ring Road and National Highways passing through Bengaluru, wore a deserted look.

With the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announcing minimum services and stopping of services of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), several rail commuters who reached the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station were stranded. Since few autorickshaws were plying, many rail commuters were seen walking in the railway station area with their luggage.

The BMTC officials stated that the corporation operated only 30 buses, of which 25 were from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). An official of the BMTC said, “We had already announced that only minimum services will be operated on March 22. There are no people on the road, hardly one or two people travelled in the Vayu Vajra Services operated from the airport”.

KSRTC cancels services

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has cancelled all its services from Bengaluru.

“We have to go to Banashankari. We assumed the Namma Metro will be functional. We are now stranded in Majestic,” said Akash who came here with eight others from Vijayapura district.

Gurunath reached the city early in the morning in a private bus from Tumakuru. He too was stranded in Majestic, unable to reach Whitefield. Most commuters complained about autorickshaw drivers overcharging.

Police patrol

Police personnel were seen patrolling the city, with some asking people to go indoors. Excise officials were also going around the city, ensuring all liquor outlets remained closed.

The entire Central Business District, which is the nerve centre of commercial activities, was completely shut. Several hotels and restaurants were also closed. Except for a few pharmacies and petrol stations, most commercial establishments were shut.

Places of worship too had put up notices on the gates about the closure. A notice on the gate of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Jalahalli stated that arrangements had been made by the Archidiocesan Communications Centre for live streaming the daily and Sunday Mass online. Another notice at an Ayyappa Temple stated that while the temple pujas and rituals would be conducted as usual, the temple would remain closed for the devotees on March 22, as directed by the government.

With several hotels and restaurants closed, people had stocked up on ready-to-eat and packaged food. “When the curfew was announced, I knew that the cook would not be able to come in. I decided to buy some noodles for Sunday,” said a 24-year-old employee of a private company, who has been working from home for the past week.

Meanwhile, several apartments had also closed their gates, preventing entry and exit. In a mailer sent out by an apartment association, the residents were asked to stay indoors. Security personnel had been instructed to not even let in housekeeping or help staff, besides allowing exit of residents only in cases of emergency.

Some hotels were open for delivery on the various food delivery apps. That apart, some e-commerce delivery personnel were seen making their deliveries. According to a delivery personnel from ekart, it was just another working day for them. “Many apartments have restrictions. We have been instructed to leave packages with the reception. They also ask us to use sanitisers before we touch the packages,” the delivery personnel said.