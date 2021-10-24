Haphazard parking on congested bylanes, people gathering outside wine shops, rise in petty theft and drug peddling were some of the major concerns raised by the residents of Yalikaval and Sanjay Nagar at the monthly Janasamparka Sabha organised by the police on Saturday.

During the interaction at Vyalikaval, residents sought Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant’s intervention to resolve the problem of haphazard parking. “Owners park vehicles outside the house on both sides of narrow congested lanes. This not only blocks traffic movement but also leads to rows among the residents,” said one participant.

Residents also complained of people consuming alcohol outside and harassing passersby. Mr. Pant, who was chairing the interaction at Vyalikaval police station directed police officials to look into these issues and resolve them.

At a similar Janasamparka Sabha in Sanjay Nagar, residents asked the police to tackle the problem of drug peddling. A resident from Dodda Krishnappa Layout alleged that ganja consumers often gathered in her area. Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West, chaired the meeting. Vinayak Patil, DCP North and Reena Suvarna, ACP, J.C. Nagar were also part of the meeting.