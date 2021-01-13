Janaagraha’s Best State award won by Odisha

13 January 2021 07:11 IST

The second edition of Janaagraha’s City Governance Awards was a virtual event

Odisha took home Janaagraha’s Best State and the Best Civic Agency award, while Gujarat took home the Best State Election Commission, Kerala bagged the Best State Finance Commission, Indore secured Best Municipality award for its PPP based integrated solid waste management.

The second edition of Janaagraha’s City Governance Awards was a virtual event held on Tuesday. The awards recognise ground-breaking work in decentralisation in the urban context by institutions across government. The awards were presented by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Mr. Puri said cooperative and competitive federalism are in-built into the design and execution of various schemes and missions. “In the next phase of urban development, we need to invest in building the capacities of municipalities as institutions of local self-government. As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, there is sharp focus on shoring up own revenues of municipalities through property tax and user charge reforms,” he said.

