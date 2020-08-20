Janaagraha recognised for its contribution to Swachh Bharat Mission

20 August 2020 22:49 IST

The organisation was felicitated by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, a not for profit organisation working in the space of urban reforms and citizen participation, was felicitated on Thursday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during ‘Swachh Mahotsav 2020’ in New Delhi.

According to a release from Janaagraha, it was recognized by Minister of State (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri for being one of the most active and key partners of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) - The Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U).

The award ceremony was held via video conference and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Janaagraha CEO Srikanth Viswanathan participated in the event through a web link.

Janaagraha has entered into a partnership with MoHUA for development, hosting and maintenance of technological solutions to help achieve the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of the MoU, the Swachhata App, Swachh.City, SBM Engineer Apps and Swachh Manch were developed by I Change My City – a division of Janaagraha. These portals and apps are helping MoHUA in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a clean India.

In April 2020 the updated version of the Swachhata App was launched to provide support and address complaints of citizens during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the release said..