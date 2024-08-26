ADVERTISEMENT

Janaagraha hosts roundtable discussion led by NITI Aayog vice chairperson on Bengaluru

Published - August 26, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Our goal at NITI Aayog is to understand the pain points and the positive lessons from Bengaluru’s experience, to inform our approach to urban development balancing growth, sustainability, and inclusion across India,” said Suman Bery, vice chairperson of NITI Aayog, on Monday while participating in a discussion here. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bery led a roundtable discussion on ‘The Bengaluru Story: Balancing Growth, Sustainability, and Inclusion’ which brought together 18 senior stakeholders, representing a cross-section of industry, venture capital, philanthropy, and civil society. 

The discussion, which was hosted by Janaagraha, the non-profit organisation, included the likes of Rajeev Gowda, former Chair, State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka; Vaitheeswaran S., vice chairman and managing director, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), and Malini Goyal, founder and CEO, Unboxing Bengaluru. 

“It is hugely encouraging that the NITI Aayog at its senior-most levels is focusing on growth hubs and planned urbanisation. Bengaluru needs a robust metropolitan governance framework to sustain its growth. The State government needs to make decision making more participatory and needs to, more closely and systematically, engage with industry, civil society, and academia,” said Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO, Janaagraha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US