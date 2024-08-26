GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Janaagraha hosts roundtable discussion led by NITI Aayog vice chairperson on Bengaluru

Published - August 26, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Our goal at NITI Aayog is to understand the pain points and the positive lessons from Bengaluru’s experience, to inform our approach to urban development balancing growth, sustainability, and inclusion across India,” said Suman Bery, vice chairperson of NITI Aayog, on Monday while participating in a discussion here. 

Mr. Bery led a roundtable discussion on ‘The Bengaluru Story: Balancing Growth, Sustainability, and Inclusion’ which brought together 18 senior stakeholders, representing a cross-section of industry, venture capital, philanthropy, and civil society. 

The discussion, which was hosted by Janaagraha, the non-profit organisation, included the likes of Rajeev Gowda, former Chair, State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka; Vaitheeswaran S., vice chairman and managing director, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), and Malini Goyal, founder and CEO, Unboxing Bengaluru. 

“It is hugely encouraging that the NITI Aayog at its senior-most levels is focusing on growth hubs and planned urbanisation. Bengaluru needs a robust metropolitan governance framework to sustain its growth. The State government needs to make decision making more participatory and needs to, more closely and systematically, engage with industry, civil society, and academia,” said Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO, Janaagraha.

