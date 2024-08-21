Jana Vana, five-day festival of Forest, Wildlife and People from August 22 to 26

Bannerghatta Biological Park, in association with Azim Premji University and All Living Things: Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), are hosting Jana Vana, a 5-day festival of Forest, Wildlife and People, from August 22 to 26. With the theme of Climate Change and Biodiversity, an exhibition is being set up within the zoo along with workshops for students and teachers as well as a film festival over the weekend.

An exhibition curated by Azim Premji University will have a dedicated resource person taking the participants through real-life stories and nature’s incredible creations documented from all over India.

The workshop is tailor-made for students from classes 7 to 12 with an opportunity to explore the diversity which they encounter in their daily lives. This workshop would be from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in the zoo with a maximum of 120 participants per day on August 22 (Thursday), August 23 (Friday), and August 26, (Monday). A maximum of 30 students per school with 2 teachers can enrol for each workshop by filling out a Google form.

A workshop for teachers will be held on August 24 (Saturday) for a maximum of 40 teachers from any school. Participation is allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis through a confirmation email.

Film festival

ALT EFF has put together feature films from across the world highlighting the inter-connectedness of all life forms. Prior registration is required to attend the film festival with a maximum of 120 participants per film.

For details, visit Bannerughatta Biological Park Bengaluru (bannerughattabiopark.org)