Jana Sevak services extended to three more constituencies

The State government on Tuesday scaled up its Jana Sevak services, a programme of delivering government services at the doorstep of citizens, after piloting it successfully in Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli Assembly constituency last year.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the Jana Sevak programme in Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar Assembly constituencies. With this, the programme is now being implemented in four constituencies in the city.

Citizens can avail 53 services at their doorstep by paying ₹115 per application. Jana Sevaks would come to the residence of the citizen and provide the service. The services have been outsourced.

Citizens can place a call to the Jana Sevak toll-free number and request a slot for documents for scanning or applications to be taken from their house. The Jana Sevak service number is 080-44554455. Jana Sevak will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With the expansion, the government will also put in place women Jana Sevaks, considering the comfort and safety of home-alone women, he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who is also in-charge of Sakala Mission, said over the past nine months, as many as 30,274 citizens had 44 government services (health cards, senior citizen cards, caste/income certificates, among others) delivered to their doorsteps. The intention is to ensure that citizens, particularly elderly people, do not have to run from one office to another to get their work done.

He said the programme would be extended to Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi based on the success in the city.

Mr. Yediyurappa also launched Mahiti Khajane to provide data on government schemes and programmes. He also launched the facility of submission of Right to Information (RTI) application online as per a Supreme Court order.

The Chief Minister launched a helpline (155214) of the Labour Department to provide information to labourers and construction workers.