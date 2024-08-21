ADVERTISEMENT

JAL to operate Bengaluru-Tokyo flight five times a week from October

Published - August 21, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is the only airport in South India with direct connection to Japan

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of JAL aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. JAL operates its Boeing B787-8 aircraft on the Benglauru-Tokyo route, which seats 186 passengers in a two-class configuration.

Japan Airlines (JAL), to accommodate rising demand, will increase its operations to five flights per week on the Tokyo - Bengaluru route, up from the current three flights per week, beginning the last week of October.

JAL operates its Boeing B787-8 aircraft on this route, which seats 186 passengers in a two-class configuration.

“We are delighted that JAL Group has chosen to expand its operations at KIA, further solidifying our airport’s reputation as South and Central India’s leading international gateway. This strategic decision not only enhances passenger convenience and boosts regional economic growth but also strengthens our commitment to connecting Bengaluru to major global centres of commerce and tourism,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited.

JAL began its operations from KIA on April 12, 2020. Since then, the passenger traffic between Bengaluru and Japan has grown significantly, with 23,532 passengers in 2022 and a remarkable 167.55% increase to 62,959 passengers in 2023, reflecting strong demand for travel driven by tourism and business between South India and Japan.

This flight service also offers convenient options for persons travelling to and from Japan and for passengers connecting to and from the United States and Canada.

