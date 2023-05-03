Jain University Ambedkar skit controversy: Karnataka Government issues 3rd notice to DCE seeking report

May 03, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education seeking a detailed report on the controversial skit related to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that was enacted by students of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University in Bengaluru in February 2023.

This is the third notice issued by the DHE to the Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education. Earlier, the department had served notices on February 28 and March 23.

In the latest notice, Nandakumar B., Under Secretary of the Higher Education Department (Universities-2), expressed his displeasure on non-submission of the report.

“It is regrettable that Jain (Deemed-to-be) University students staged a derogatory skit on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It was earlier told to submit a comprehensive report in this regard to the government within a week. However, the information/report requested has not been received by the government till date. Therefore, considering the seriousness of the case, I am once again directing the requested information to be submitted to the government immediately,” he stated in the notice.

A skit enacted by students of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University, Bengaluru, had turned controversial for allegedly containing casteist dialogues and ‘employing a mocking tone’ while referring to Dalits. The video clip of the skit had gone viral on social media.

The skit was staged on February 6 by students of Centre for Management Studies (CMS) at Jain University Youth Fest 2023.

A member of Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi filed a complaint with Nanded police in Maharashtra. The Social Welfare Department and Dalit organisations in Bengaluru lodged multiple complaints against the students and the institution under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Siddapura police arrested 9 persons, including 7 students who staged the controversial skit, the dean of the college and the chief programme coordinator of Jain (deemed-to-be) University.

The university suspended six students, tendered an unconditional apology for the skit, and promised an internal inquiry and necessary disciplinary action.

Karnataka’s Minister for Higher and Technical Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan had promised necessary against the university and sought a detailed report from the university and the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education.

