Jain hospital doctors complete 750 spine surgeries

October 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, on the occasion of World Spine Day, held a special event to celebrate the achievements of doctors of the Department of Spine and Joint Surgery on Monday (Oct 16). The occasion marked the celebration of 750 successful scoliosis surgeries by the hospital.

The event was celebrated to acknowledge the patients, their families, and the medical professionals who have contributed to the success, besides serving as an opportunity to raise awareness about scoliosis and emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention, the Hospital in a release said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was the chief guest, said, “Reaching this milestone is a reflection of the hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence in spinal surgeries. Each surgery represents the life of patients transformed from suffering to having overcome the limitations imposed by scoliosis.”