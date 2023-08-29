August 29, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Actor Rajinikanth sprang a surprise on August 29 by visiting a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depot in the city.

Mr. Rajinikanth visited BMTC Depot No. 4 in Jayanagar, south Bengaluru where he interacted with the crew. The superstar took selfies with the BMTC staff during the visit.

Prior to his foray into the film industry, the actor served as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. During that time, he was assigned to route 10A in the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS, now BMTC).

According to a senior official, no one at BMTC was aware of the actor’s visit. The official told The Hindu, “It was an impromptu visit. He interacted with our crew, which included drivers, conductors, and depot staff. It might be a nostalgic experience for him as he had previously worked as a conductor in buses of the depot.”

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bengaluru, he worked in BTS as a conductor. Mr Rajinikanth was close to his colleague and driver of the bus Raj Bahadur, who later motivated him to join the Madras Film Institute and supported him financially during this phase. When Mr. Rajinikanth got the Dadasaheb Phalke award, he dedicated the award to Raj Bahadur and several other friends, family members and mentors.

Mr. Rajinikanth’s most recent movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been released worldwide. The movie marks the return of the superstar to the silver screen after a gap of two years.

