‘Jab not a must for students before classes resume’

Bengaluru

01 July 2021 01:04 IST

Process to fill vacancies in higher educational institutions will begin soon, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said it was not mandatory for students to be vaccinated before they attend classes which are set to resume in July. This even as the State government launched a drive to vaccinate eligible students, and teaching and non-teaching staff across the State ahead of classes resuming.

The Higher Education Department had decided to start classes after students and staff had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We are ready to vaccinate all our staff and students and want to achieve 100% vaccination. But we have not made it mandatory and want students and staff to come get the jab by their own will,” he said.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process to fill 1,242 posts of assistant professor and 310 posts of principal in higher educational institutions will begin shortly. Dr. Narayan said the notification process for the recruitment would begin in 20 days and the entire process would be completed in six months. Appointments would be made through a written examination and there would be no interview. Principals were being appointed for the first time after 2009 and assistant professors after 2017.

Minimum marks for CET engineering

The State government has decided on a minimum eligibility criteria for those who are seeking admissions for engineering courses. “Setting minimum marks of CET for students seeking admission to engineering courses is definite, but, what the cut-off will be is yet to be decided,” said Dr. Narayan.

This will be applicable only for engineering courses and not for other professional courses. “If there is a submission from other professional courses to set minimum CET marks as an eligibility parameter, it will be considered,” he added.