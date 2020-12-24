It’s going to be a quiet Christmas this year

24 December 2020 07:30 IST

For those celebrating at home, the Archdiocese will be streaming carols, masses and other Christmas videos

As with most festivals this year, Christmas too will be a low-key affair in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the State government banning parties, dance programmes, among other public events from December 20 to January 2, Christmas will be less festive than usual.

Though a night curfew will be in place from Thursday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made it clear on Wednesday that there will be no restrictions on the midnight mass to be held on December 24. A government order said, “Midnight Christmas mass on 24th night shall be permitted as per the guidelines issued on December 17. Celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities shall be as per the guidelines.”

“It’s going to be a silent Christmas this year,” said Rev. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru. “The buzz will be missing. I don’t remember a time when there were so many restrictions on the festival. But we have to accept the situation we are in, and we need to follow the rules to keep ourselves and people around us safe.”

Meanwhile, the State Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar appreciated the gesture of the church. “The Archbishop of Bengaluru has conveyed a message to me that they are not conducting any celebrations this time. I have written a letter thanking the Archbishop for this gesture.”

The last service on Christmas eve, according to the Archbishop, will be at 7 p.m. “I am planning to request the Chief Minister to ask the police to go easy on the people who return from the Christmas eve service. Some people come from faraway places. And, in case they exceed the curfew by a little, they should not be punished,” he added.

The gathering at churches will be restricted to 100 (indoors) or 200 (outdoors and more spacious auditoriums), he said.

For those celebrating at home, the Archdiocese will be streaming carols, masses and other Christmas videos on their Youtube channel, Bangalore Archdiocese and their official app, Archdiocese of Bangalore.

The Archbishop has appealed to the people to help the poor celebrate Christmas. “It has been a tough year. A lot of people don’t have the means to even buy sweets or clothes. So, I hope the community helps them this festival season.”