It’s going to be a long wait for business as usual for Indiranagar residents, traders

January 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

It has been a year since roads were dug up for white-topping and residents and traders in upscale Indiranagar are fed up with the dug-up trenches, pollution, and construction material by the roadside disrupting vehicle and pedestrian movement in the area.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has undertaken white-topping work on 100 Feet Road and Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH) Road - both busy stretches connecting several areas in east Bengaluru with the central parts. Apart from this, the area is also one of the most popular leisure destinations in the city, attracting people to its pubs, restaurants and shopping destinations.

Several residents have questioned the need for the project in the area. Prathiksha Kumar, a resident of HAL 2nd Stage of Indiranagar, said, “It has become unbearable to take any stretch in Indiranagar due to the construction work for a long time now. I have to take multiple roads to reach various parts of the area. Wherever I go, the road is blocked for one or the other work.”

Since the white-topping work is going on the main roads, vehicles are moving on the interior roads, which is also leading to traffic snarls and disturbance to the residential areas. “The work has been in progress for nearly one year and it is causing chaos in Indiranagar. Since all the roads have been left incomplete without proper siding and white-topping, it is causing a lot of traffic snarls. Many vehicles are taking roads in residential areas where the vehicle movement is creating traffic and disturbance to residents,” complained Muralidhara Murthy, a resident of Indiranagar.

Residents also blamed the BBMP for not completing the project soon. “The BBMP is not paying enough attention to our plight. The white-topping was not at all necessary on this stretch as the road was in good condition earlier,” Mr. Murthy added.

While the residents are facing several issues due to the road work, businesses in the area have also been affected, said various shopkeepers. “After the work started in the area, we are seeing fewer customers in our hotel. Apart from this, parking is a big issue for both residents and traders,” said Harish Kumar, a restaurant owner on 100 feet road.

“There is no space for parking outside the shop and potential customers, seeing the dug up pavements in front of the shop, tend to not come. It is affecting our business. For the last several months, our hotel is under loss due to the white-topping work,” Mr. Harish Kumar added.

Meanwhile, a traffic police official said that the civic body is not completing the work as there is a shortage of materials for the white-topping work. “From the last few days, work is not happening. When we asked the civic body, they told us there is a shortage of a few construction materials which is leading to delay in the project. We are also requesting them to complete the project soon so that the traffic issue can be solved,” the police official said.

However, BBMP officials denied the allegation and said there is no shortage of materials and added that work will be completed soon. “Most of the work is done and in a few more days, the road will be opened to motorists,” a BBMP official from east division said.