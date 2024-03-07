It’s curtains on 15th edition of BIFFes; M.S. Sathyu conferred lifetime achievement award  

March 07, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a display of undaunting spirit, senior film director M.S. Sathyu expressed his desire to make films even at the age of 94, after being presented the lifetime achievement award on Thursday at the valedictory function of the 15th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

“I am 94-years-old now. I still feel like making films at this age. But someone should be willing to take a risk and produce the film,” Mr. Sathyu said in a humorous tone.

Various awards conferred

In the Kannada cinema category, Nirvana, directed by Amar L., was given the first best film award while Kandeelu directed by K. Yashoda Prakash was awarded as the second best film award. All India Radio, directed by Rangaswamy, was given the third best film award. Special jury mention was given to Kshetrapathi directed by Shrikant Katagi and NETPAC jury award was given to Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye directed by Raj B. Shetty.

In the Indian cinema category, while Shyamchi Aai, directed by Sujay Dahake, bagged the first best film award (it was also given the FIPRESCI award), Ayothi, directed by R. Manthira Murthy, and Chaver, directed by Tinu Pappachan secured the second and third best film awards, respectively.

Inshallah A Boy from Jordan won the first best film award in the Asian cinema category while Sthal from India won the second best film award and Sunday from Uzbekistan secured the third best film award. Mithya received a special jury mention in the category.

7,000 people watched films

According to an organiser, around 7,000 film enthusiasts participated in BIFFes. “The 15th edition of BIFFes was very successful in terms of its content and almost all the shows had good responses. We have had nearly 30 Indian premieres and regular competition sections. We had a wonderful jury from across the world and all enjoyed the festival as there were no hiccups,” said N. Vidyashankar, artistic director of BIFFes.